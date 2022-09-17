Until this season, the focus on the soccer field for Grayson County High School junior Aidan Lee always has been on defense.
That changed this season.
He shifted to the offensive side of the field, scored three goals in the Cougars’ second game of the season in a 7-2 rout of Edmonson County to open the home season and has been one of the team’s top scoring options this year.
“I kind of wanted to do some of both (offense and defense) because I think I see the game maybe a little better than some people do,” Lee said of his switch to offense.
Lee is joined on the Cougars by his brother, Conner, a freshman. The Lees are among three sets of brothers in the program that also includes senior Keegan Coon and freshman Ayden Coon and sophomore Thomas Haycraft and eighth-grader Travis Haycraft.
Cougar head coach Ethan Saltsman said the Lees are the only brother-combo that plays varsity together.
He said the Lees are total opposites in how they play.
“Aidan is very aggressive and Conner is a little more laid back, and you can see it in both of their personalities,” Saltsman said. “Conner lays back and when he gets the ball, he wants to look up first and try and find somebody on a cut and actually use more of his foot skills, where Aidan is more head-on and ready to turn. He receives the ball and is ready to make contact.”
Aidan Lee had four goals through Grayson County’s opening six matches, while Conner had two — both coming against Edmonson County. Updated statistics for both players were unavailable as of Tuesday.
This season is Aidan’s third on the varsity team and his second season as a starter, and he said he’s seen improvement in his game.
“All around my whole game pretty much (has improved),” he said. “Shooting, control, stuff like that. I’ve been working on it a lot.”
Conner, a center-midfielder, said playing alongside his brother has been enjoyable.
“He is always pushing me to be a better soccer player,” he said.
“I’m definitely more hard on him than anyone else on the team because I expect more from him,” Aidan said. “I like to tell him how we can get better and how he can improve himself.”
The Cougars took a 3-10-1 record into a game Thursday at Owensboro in a 3rd Region matchup.
“Aidan has really stepped up with both of his feet and trying to be a vocal leader, and Conner has stepped into it with his foot skills and the actual way he sees the field is probably up there with a lot of our older guys and right on par with them if his body ever catches up,” Saltsman said. “He’s young.
“Aidan has developed his skills and really stepped into a leader role, and he helps us tremendously on both ends of the field,” the coach added.
Conner said he also learns from his brother, such as, “Raw skill doesn’t always win games.”
Saltsman said Conner has had to battle with players who are much older, and bigger.
“Some of the physicality is that he’s younger and smaller than most of them, but he’s not afraid to scrap it up once he gets in there,” he said.
The Cougars have two remaining home games — Sept. 22 against Apollo and Sept. 28 against Hart County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.