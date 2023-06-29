Kentucky is under an air quality alert because of wildfire smoke from Canada and officials are warning of its potential health hazards, particularly for residents with heart or lung diseases.
The state alert issued Wednesday was shared locally by the Grayson County Health Department as the smoky haze settled across the region.
Wildfire smoke is a mix of gases and fine particles such as dust, dirt and soot.
“Breathing in this type of particle pollution can be harmful to your health,” the release said. “It can affect anyone but can be especially harmful to people with diseases of the heart or lungs, such as asthma or COPD, older adults and very young children.”
Steps can be taken to protect yourself and your family from health effects caused by particle pollution, officials said.
Residents can monitor the Air Quality Index based on their local ZIP code at any time by going online to airnow.gov.
When levels are high, health officials recommend spending more time in an air conditioned environment.
For those with heart and lung diseases or other health risks, officials advise more precautions be taken such as carefully following an asthma management plan and being aware of stresses on your heart and lungs.
For more information on air quality and health-related impact, go to cdc.gov/air.
