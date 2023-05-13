Alexander Thurman Probus, age 73, of Leitchfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 3, 1949, in Leitchfield, the son of the late Ovel G. and Pansy Stone Probus.
He was a member of Hanging Rock Baptist Church and the Sons of the American Revolution. He was an avid genealogy and history buff. He enjoyed travelling; he had visited every state in the United States and England. He also was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan. One of his greatest treasures was his 1974 Chevy Malibu Classic.
Left to honor Thurman’s memory are his sister-in-law, Lena Probus; two nieces, Sharon O’Bryan (Kevin) and Karen Boyce; two great-nephews, David Boyce (Annagrace) and Zachary O’Bryan; one great-niece, Megan Vincent (Cody); one great-great-niece, Emmy Vincent; and one great-great-nephew, Noah Vincent.
Aside from his parents, Thurman was preceded in death by his brother, Sidney Probus.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Leitchfield Memorial Gardens with burial following.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Probus.
