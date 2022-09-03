9/9/1999 — 8/27/2022
With deepest sorrow, we announce the death of our beloved, brave daughter Alexandra “Alex” Simpson on Aug. 27 after a valiant 10-month battle with a recurring childhood cancer, CIC-DUX4, a rare sarcoma. Born on Sept. 9, 1999 to the late William Jerome Simpson and Melanie Glasscock Simpson, Alex was a unique and gifted individual who was loved fiercely by all who knew her. A 2018 SCAPA-Lafayette High School graduate, Alex had pursued musical theater before attending Dartmouth College where she was a cum laude graduate this June 2022, with a double major in French and Psychology and a Government minor.
To hear Alex say it, “If you meet me in person, I bet you’ll never guess…I’m an actor, student, octopus researcher, cheer captain, Francophile…and a proud two-time cancer survivor.” Alex had been admitted this spring to law school and was planning to make her mark on the world by being an instrument of change through her legal education. She wanted to prioritize pediatric patient care and protect the professionals who have the courage to try to fix them. She was a strong believer that everyone needs a crusader or two to march beside them.
In recent months, once the cancer returned a third time, Alex balanced arduous medical treatments at Boston Children’s Hospital and at UK’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital with pursuing her love of travel: a post-graduation trip to Paris where her appreciation of fashion was on prominent display (think of a lime green dress of feathers) and a safari in Africa where she joined in a tribal dance and voraciously photographed wild animals, animals of all kinds — a love of hers. Alex did not have quit in her vocabulary.
In addition to her mother, Melanie Simpson-Conley; stepfather, Robert “Bob” Conley; and step-siblings, Katie Conley and Brian (Kati) Conley, Alex is survived by her maternal grandparents, Thomas and JoAnn Glasscock. She also leaves behind several special aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends and her best, Madeline O’Nan Raterman and Liz Cornett, all of whom have played very important roles in her life.
Alex would want a special tribute to the precious doctors, nurses and hospital staff who cared for her through the years.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Milward’s on North Broadway, Lexington, Kentucky. Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 1 from 3 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Milward-Broadway. The second visitation was Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Central Christian Church from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m., with the funeral service at 11 a.m.; burial service followed at Lexington Cemetery.
A Celebration of Alex’s Life was held at the family home Friday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the University of Kentucky Pediatric Oncology/ Hematology department.
