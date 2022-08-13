The alignment is set for the 2022-23 Kentucky boys’ and girls’ high school basketball seasons.
Grayson County remains a member of District 12, along with Butler County, Edmonson County and Trinity (Whitesville).
The Grayson County basketball teams (Boys and Girls) will open preseason practice in mid-October.
The 2023-23 Kentucky high school basketball alignment follows.
