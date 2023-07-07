The alignment is set for the 2023 high school volleyball season. Grayson County will still compete in the 12th District.
The 12th District includes Grayson County, Butler County, Edmonson County and Trinity (Whitesville).
Showing improvement during the 2022 high school volleyball season, Grayson County compiled a 19-18 overall record.
Grayson County will open preseason practice after the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period. The KHSAA Dead Period runs through July 9.
