The alignments have been set for the 2022 high school cross country and high school golf seasons.
In cross country, Grayson County is a member of Class 3A, Region 2. In addition to Grayson County, Class 3A, Region 2 includes Barren County, Bowling Green, Central Hardin, Greenwood, Logan County, Meade County, North Hardin, Ohio County, and South Warren.
Kentucky high school cross country teams compete in one of three classes.
In golf, Grayson County competes in Region 5. In addition to Grayson County, Region 5 includes Beth Haven, Bullitt Central, Bullitt East, Butler, Central, Central Hardin, DeSales, Doss, Elizabethtown, Fairdale, Holy Cross (Louisville), Iroquois, John Hardin, LaRue County, Meade County, North Bullitt, North Hardin, Pleasure Ridge Park, Presentation, Shawnee, Southern, Spencer County, St. Francis, Valley, and Western.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.