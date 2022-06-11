The alignments have been set for the 2022 Kentucky high school football and volleyball seasons.
In football, Grayson County will continue to compete in Class 5A, District 1, along with Breckinridge County, Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, and Owensboro.
In volleyball, Grayson County will continue to compete in the 12th District, along with Butler County, Edmonson County and Trinity (Whitesville). In addition to the 12th District, Grayson County is a member of the 3rd Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.