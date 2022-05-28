Allen Leroy Eslick passed into eternal life on May 15, 2022 in Owensboro, Kentucky. He was born on Jan. 18, 1938 to Emma and Newton Eslick in Crystal Lake, Illinois.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Erna; and his son, Alfred Fischer.
A celebration of life was held May 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Clearview Baptist Church in Leitchfield, Kentucky. Burial was in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens next to his wife, Erna.
