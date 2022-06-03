The Grayson County Historical Society will host retired Col. Jim Allen as the guest speaker for its general meeting on Tuesday evening, June 14 at 6 p.m. at Leitchfield City Hall.
A 1963 graduate of Leitchfield High School and the former editor of The Grayson County News-Gazette, Allen will discuss his career in the newspaper business, as well as the military.
Allen purchased the Grayson County News newspaper in 1970 and merged it with The Leitchfield Gazette in 1979 to form The Grayson County News-Gazette.
He sold the publishing company in 1985 and resigned as editor of the News-Gazette in 1990 to pursue a full-time career in the US Army.
After various assignments, he went to the Pentagon in 1997, where he was assigned to the Department of the Army Public Affairs Office. As chief of the strategic planning and leadership division, Allen served as direct public affairs support for the Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff of the Army, and he was on duty in the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
Allen retired as a Colonel in 2005, and he and his wife moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky where he stays active in various community functions.
Now residing in Alvaton, Kentucky, Jim Allen and his wife, the former Judy Bryant, from the Washington, D.C. area and former teacher at Leitchfield Middle School, have three sons and nine grandchildren.
