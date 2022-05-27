Grayson County Alliance’s annual celebration of art and community, Art in the Park, returned this past Saturday to James D. Beville Community Park in Leitchfield.
“We had a great day at the ninth annual Art in the Park,” said Grayson County Alliance (GCA) Executive Director Debbie Childress. “We had a huge crowd; approximately 1,000 people came to have fun and enjoy the day! So far, we have raised over $4,000 for the food pantry and will continue to offer the remaining Tiny Art online in the next few weeks.”
According to Childress, this year’s Art in the Park featured a full set-up of 27 vendors and 120 pieces of Tiny Art.
Judge Meredith Lewis praised Art in the Park for consistently featuring an eclectic mix of “top notch” art, ranging from painting to photography to fine crafts.
“It’s always been quality work,” Lewis said, adding that the show provides “great and valuable” experience for artists.
Among those artists was Ken IntVeld, who received the 1st Place prize for Photography.
Focusing on landscapes as his subjects, IntVeld said he first garnered an interest in photography in 7th grade, when his neighbor taught him to work in the dark room. He would go on to take photography classes in middle school and high school.
Also a GCA volunteer, IntVeld had been a house builder in Michigan before moving to Grayson County in 2018. Now, he and his wife often travel out of state to volunteer, and he finds himself inspired to take photos of the sites he sees to take the experiences back home with him.
“I’m flabbergasted,” he said of receiving his 1st Place blue ribbon.
Paula Haynes, of Paula’s Originals, received the 1st Place prize in Mixed Media, and praised the organizers of Art in the Park, as well as the city of Leitchfield and all the supporters of the annual show for their highlighting the local art scene.
“The people who ran the show have been great to work with,” said Haynes, who, in addition to showcasing her art in a booth, also read from her upcoming book, Weeping Willow.
Other 1st Place prize winners were Vickie Brooks (Best in Show and Painting), Brad Jenkins (Wood), Janice Tomblinson (Fine Crafts), and Ken Farris (People’s Choice Award).
“GCA is so thrilled to have our community to come and enjoy the artists and musicians whose talents were showcased at Art in the Park,” Childress said. “We especially want to thank our great sponsors and donors to the Tiny Art Show! Every dollar raised stays in Grayson County to benefit families seeking help from the Food Pantry.”
