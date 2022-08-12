Fundraising for the 2022 Grayson County Alliance Ducking Hunger Regatta has officially begun, officials announced this week.
2022 marks the seventh annual Ducking Hunger Regatta, and officials hope this will be the year that all 2,000 rubber ducks race. Each year, the Grayson County Alliance (GCA) sells sponsorships for rubber ducks that are then placed into the lazy river at the Leitchfield Aquatic Center. The person whose sponsored duck finishes first wins a $1,000 grand prize.
“If we accomplish this, (it) will be an estimated $10,000 for the Alliance, which represents 80,000 meals,” said GCA Executive Director Debbie Childress. “We again have opportunities for sponsorships. DHR is a silly way to discuss such a serious topic: food insecurity.”
Childress said that, according to Feeding Kentucky, Kentucky is ranked highest for food insecurity with older adults (aged 50-59) at 17.3%.
This year’s Regatta will, once again, be held on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 5) at 6 p.m. at the Leitchfield Aquatic Center.
“Everyone is feeling the stress of higher food and fuel prices,” said Childress. “In the past month, we have helped families that have not needed us in years. The Alliance has been faithful to supporting families for 21 years, and our commitment is strong to the future as we feed, teach, and empower families.”
To adopt a duck in this year’s Ducking Hunger Regatta, visit gc-alliance.com. For those who prefer to pay with cash or check, tickets can also be purchased at the food pantry, and businesses can also have Quacky (the mascot of the Ducking Hunger Regatta) come to their site to sell tickets.
More information may also be obtained by calling 270-259-4000.
