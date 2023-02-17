The Grayson County Alliance will hold its sixth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser this coming Monday, Feb. 20 at St. Joseph Parish Hall from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
According to Grayson County Alliance (GCA) Executive Director Debbie Childress, Empty Bowls is “a simple soup supper where each meal ticket purchased will provide the food pantry approximately 100 meals for local families struggling with food insecurity.”
All the proceeds will stay in Grayson County and support the programs of the GCA food pantry, Childress said.
For a suggested donation of $25, guests have their choice of a keepsake painted or pottery bowl created by amateur and professional artists from the community.
“Empty Bowls is a great way to spotlight the work that the Alliance is doing to help the one in seven of our friends and neighbors struggling with food insecurity,” said Childress.
Local restaurants and vendors have donated soup and desserts, and there will be many creative bowls to choose from, including new bowls made by the Grayson County High School Advanced Pottery students of Art teacher Bev Dowell.
The entire evening is sponsored through the generosity of local businesses, groups, churches, and individuals who want to make a positive impact for their friends and neighbors in need, Childress said.
One of the annual highlights at Empty Bowls is the one-of-a-kind Larry Elmore-designed dragon bowl. Elmore is internationally known and has been creating fantasy and science fiction art for over 40 years.
“GCA is so blessed to have Larry use his amazing talents to benefit the food pantry,” said Childress, adding that this will be the sixth dragon-themed bowl Elmore has donated.
Again this year, GCA will hold a silent auction on its Facebook page. Bidding opens on a special Facebook post on Feb. 20 at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. The highest bid wins, and no bids after close will be considered. The winner will be announced on the same post.
“The Empty Bowls is a simple and creative way to focus some attention on hunger in Grayson County,” Childress said. “Each bowl selected will be that visual reminder that it takes all of us to fill the bowls and fight hunger in our community.”
For more information about GCA, visit gc-alliance.com, call 270-259-4000, or email info@gc-alliance.com for more information.
