Alma Powell Stinson, age 82 of Bonnieville, formerly of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at her residence. She was born on July 11, 1941, in Clarkson, the daughter of the late James and Joan Clemons Powell.
Alma was a member of Hanging Rock Baptist Church and a former member of Holly Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher. Throughout her life she was a Scout Leader for both boys and girls, just so her kids could be scouts. She was a true light to the world, expressing her love of God and of children to everyone she met. She had a joy in her eyes that could not be explained except through the love of God that she had. She enjoyed making memories and making people happy.
Left to honor Alma’s memory are her children, Debbie Clemons, Melissa Stinson, and Bridgett Stinson; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Stinson; her son, Jimmy Stinson; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Bro. Don Powell officiating. Burial was in Holly Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Stinson.
