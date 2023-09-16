Alma Risner, a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at 91 years old. Alongside her husband, Buel, she founded Risner’s Feed Mill in Big Clifty, Kentucky and later established Risner’s Hardware, now known as Risner’s Home Center that is still thriving after 58 years. Alma had a great sense of humor and strong work ethic, retiring from the hardware store at age 83! She was overjoyed when many longtime customers (friends) showed up for her surprise retirement celebration!
Alma was an active member of White Mills Christian Church, where her faith was a guiding force in her life. Alma’s kindness knew no bounds, and she was affectionately known as MeMe to her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her love for her family was evident in everything she did.
A devout Christian with a heart full of compassion, Alma also had a deep affinity for animals. She cherished all living creatures and demonstrated her caring nature through her actions.
Alma was preceded in death by her husband, Buel Risner; her parents, John and Louella Boblitt Smith; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by four children, Karen (Bill) Coultas, Bob Risner, Lee Ann (Robert) Gaydosh and Mike Risner; seven grandchildren, Sarah (Bryant) Miller, Rosalie and Adam Risner, Ales and Tyler Coultas, and Jane and Grace Gaydosh; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Ellis Miller.
Her legacy will be carried on through the love and warmth she shared with those who knew her.
We miss you, Mom/MeMe.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at White Mills Christian Church with Bro. Tim Dennis officiating. Burial followed in the Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 6 p.m. (CDT) Saturday at Rogers Funeral Home in Clarkson and after 12 Noon (CDT) Sunday at White Mills Christian Church.
Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
