The Grayson County High School Football Alumni Association (GCHSFAA) hosted a “50th Season of Cougar Football Celebration & Fundraiser” on Aug. 24.
Over 200 gathered at the Centre on Main for an evening of celebrating 50 seasons of Cougar football and those who were connected to or supported the program over the years. In attendance at the event were former players, former and current coaches, former and current school and board of education officials, county and city officials, supporters, and the current Cougar football team.
Through individual contributions, local business contributions, the silent auction, and ticket sales, the fundraiser raised over $8,000. The GCHS Football Alumni Association presented Coach Bryan Jones and Booster President Jeremy VanMeter with a check of $4,000.
The speaker and guest of honor at the event was the first head coach of the football Cougars, Mick Caba. Caba shared his stories about being a 23-year-old head coach tasked with overseeing a football program at the new GCHS.
Caba oversaw the first four years of Cougar football (1973-1976), where the program grew from a junior high school-only squad to varsity participant.
After his comments, Caba was surprised by Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, whom proclaimed Aug. 24, 2023 “Mick Caba Day,” and Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller, whom presented Caba with a Key to the City.
In addition to the 50th season celebration, the GCHSFAA’s annual homecoming week “Spirit Week Food Drive,” coordinated in conjunction with Grayson County Schools, collected 2,970 pounds of food and raised $6,184 dollars, representing 52,117 total meals.
Lawler Elementary School led the charge with 1,035 pounds; Clarkson Elementary collected 943 pounds; GCHS collected 452 pounds; H.W. Wilkey Elementary collected 316 pounds; and Caneyville Elementary collected 224 pounds. Lawler is the first school to top the 1,000 pounds total.
Since starting the “Help the Cougars Tackle Hunger” food drive in 2019, the GCHSFAA has collected 12,445 pounds of food and raised $12,639 dollars, representing 112,179 meals.
GCHSFAA is a 501©3 non-profit organization established in 2018. The mission of the GCHSFAA is to develop and maintain a close relationship between their alumni, Grayson County High School, the current football program, and community, for their mutual benefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.