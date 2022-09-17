Andrew Steven Hale, 37, of Millwood, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Andrew was born June 29, 1985, in Harlan, Kentucky. He was the son of Arthur D. Williams and Kathy Hale.
Andrew was a man of immense compassion and honor. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a young man and served our country proudly. During his tour of Duty, he received several accolades including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
Upon returning home, Andrew continued to serve his community as a volunteer firefighter and first responder. He was a member of the American Legion Post #81, and a member of the Navy Honor Guard.
Andrew was a spiritual man and found joy in his life through the ability to help others. He enjoyed hiking, drawing, studying astronomy, and he adored his pets, however, one of his greatest joys was gathering friends and family together to cook for them. He was happiest when the people around him were happy.
He is survived by three sons, Wyatt Hale, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, Carter, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, and Ricku, of Japan; his mother, Kathy Hale, of North Vernon, Indiana; two uncles, Nathan Hale, of Lexington, Indiana, and Danny Hale, of Louisville, Kentucky; his “cousin,” Josh Cox, of Lexington, Indiana; his step-grandmother, Velma Hale, of Lexington, Indiana; and his best friend, Tyler Poteet, of Millwood, Kentucky.
He is preceded in death by his father, Arthur D. Williams; his great-grandmother, Rebecca Hale; his grandfather, James Hale, Jr.; his “grandmother,” Margaret Ann Jones; his uncle, Bryan Hale; and his dear friend and father-figure, Teddy Gardner.
Andrew’s wishes were to be cremated, with his final resting place to be in the Beech Grove Presbyterian Cemetery, in Salem, Indiana.
Burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome.
Andy was loved far more than he ever knew, and he will be missed more than he could have ever imagined.
