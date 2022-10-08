Anna Jane Holden, age 84, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022) at her residence.
She was born on June 2, 1938 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William and Ailene VanMeter Criswell.
She was retired, having worked as a legal assistant for Givhan and Spainhour Law firm of Shepherdsville, Kentucky. She loved her garden and was an animal lover. She was a huge fan of Loretta Lynn. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was the family protector, and the example of ethics and morality. She set parameters for the family to follow in protecting and loving each other. Being young at heart, she was very fun-loving but also very courageous. She graduated from Leitchfield High School in 1956. She loved to sing with her best friends and sang in a group called “Billy and Wilma and the Classic Country Gospel Singers.” Anna Jane was a life-time member of Providence General Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Tom Clemons (Dixie), of Shepherdsville, Jim Clemons (Kim Leonard), of Leitchfield, and Lori Vance (Pastor Andy), of Leitchfield; grandchildren, Kellen, Kaitlin, Christopher, Vanessa, April, Arah and Miranda; several great-grandchildren; one niece and several cousins.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Martha June Hawkins.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Pastor Sonny Cockerel will be officiating. Burial will be in the Providence Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 and from 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 until time of services.
