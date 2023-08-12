Anna Lee Stevenson, age 88, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on June 17, 1935 in Edmonson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Porter and Ruby Doyle Stice.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Aubrey Stevenson, and her son, Mark Stevenson.
Funeral services will
be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home
in Leitchfield. Bro. Jeremy Lowe will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.