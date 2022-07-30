Anna Lucille Campbell, age 74, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1947 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ernest and Hilma King Roof.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed dancing, listening to music, and watching old movies, especially anything about the wilderness or horses. She was a home-body and loved her dogs and flowers. She married her husband and best friend, Eddie Campbell, on May 29, 1975. She was of the Jehovah Witness faith, attending Kingdom Hall in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
She is survived by her loving husband, Eddie Campbell, of Campbellsville; children, Sheila Clagett, of Lebanon, Kentucky, Lisa Clagett, of North Carolina, Kim Sarver, of White Mills, and Eddie Campbell, Jr., of Campbellsville; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenny and Delbert Roof; four sisters, Brenda Howard, Darlene Grubbs, Regina Huff and Marsha Edwards; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Richard Hardin; brothers, Charles, Melvin, Wendell and Billy Roof; and nephews, Mark Roof and Jacob and Joshua Huff.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Brian Zurface will be officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
