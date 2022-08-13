Anthony Gordon Campbell, age 46, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 due to an automobile accident.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1975 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Delaina Campbell, of Caneyville.
He is survived by his mother, Delaina Campbell.
Cremation was chosen, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Burial will be in the Brown-Davis Buck Creek Cemetery in Caneyville, Kentucky.
