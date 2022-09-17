Tony Allgeier, 77, died on Monday, Sept. 12 at his home in McDaniels, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend of 38 years, Rosa Hundley Allgeier, and his parents, Anthony “Bud” Joseph Allgeier, Sr. and Catherine Rose (French) Allgeier.
Tony is survived by his sons, Anthony “T.J.” Joseph Allgeier III and David (Jenny Morse) Allgeier.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 17 6-8 p.m. CDT at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, Kentucky. Memorial Service will be Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. CDT, also at Dermitt Funeral Home.
