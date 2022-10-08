Advanced Placement courses offer multiple benefits to students including college credit.
Several currently enrolled Grayson County High School students have earned a score of three or better on an AP exam and are now three hours advanced on a degree. These include:
- Laine Anderson, William Keiran, Michell Lynch and Bethany Ray — AP US History, taught by Brent Weedman
- Jordan Cook and Christian Phillips — AP Computer Science, taught by Megan Wade
- Hollie Hagan, Laslen Hatfield and Sierra Secora, AP English Literature, previously taught by Bill Newsome
- Amelia Hayes, Tate Cain and Michenna Meredith — AP Environmental Science, taught by Brooke Anson
- Margaret Cox, Jordan Grant and Anna Spalding — AP European History, taught by Chancellor Dennison
In addition to college credit, AP coursework also includes benefits such as improved time management, study skills and increased problem-solving skills. Students who take AP courses and exams have higher college graduation rates and are much more likely to complete their degree on time.
GCHS also offers Advanced Placement courses in Art, English Composition, and Calculus.
The school is currently working with AdvanceKY, which partners with the Kentucky Department of Education, Code.org, National Math and Science Initiative and others to provide professional development for staff, mentoring and student recruitment to increase enrollment and success in STEM classrooms.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.