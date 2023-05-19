The Kentucky Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranch will be in full swing for Grayson County kids next month, and applications are now available at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.
This year’s ranch will be held June 12-15 and June 19-22. This is a free camp for kids ages 8-11. It is located in Gilbertsville, Kentucky, approximately 20 miles east of Paducah, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.
“Spots are limited, as we can only take four boys to the June 12 session and four girls for the June 19 session,” Chaffins said, adding that transportation to and from the camp will be provided by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
Activities include swimming, water safety, arts and crafts, nature, camp skills, sports, physical fitness, and much more, Chaffins said.
Applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis, and anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the GCSO at 270-259-3024 and ask to speak with GCSO Office Assistant Mandy Raymer.
