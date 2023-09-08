After a five-year hiatus, armwrestling is back bigger and better than ever at the Grayson County Fair.

50 armwrestlers and 77 entries competing in 14 different classes made for a spectacular tournament. Thanks to the Grayson County Fair Board, over $2,000 was given to the winners of the men’s left-handed, women’s, and pro-classes. Trophies were given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in the novice classes.

This tournament was hosted by Tommy Cannon and Keith Carter, who previously held the tournament from 1989 through 2018. A very special thanks goes to Daron Fentress for the use of his armwrestling tables and his help refereeing. Fentress has been monumental for reviving this sport and making Leitchfield and Grayson County the mecca of armwrestling in Central Kentucky.

2023 Grayson County Fair Armwresting ChampionshipsNovice Classes

154 lbs.

1st Place Alex Whitaker, Leitchfield

2nd Place Hunter Mashburn, Leitchfield

3rd Place Jonah Reneer, Caneyville

176 lbs.

1st Place Terrel Sandlin, Leitchfield

2nd Place B.J. Cooper, Leitchfield

3rd Place Triston Minton, Leitchfield

198 lbs.

1st Place Randy Johnson, Clarkson

2nd Place Zhenya Trimm, Eddyville, Kentucky

3rd Place Andrew Spears, Leitchfield

220 lbs.

1st Place Roy Stacey, Shepherdsville, Kentucky

2nd Place Ron Hodge, Lebanon Junction, Kentucky

Open Class

1st Place Drew Otherson, Eaton, Ohio

2nd Place Alex Dennis, Leitchfield

3rd Place Ethan Fentress, Leitchfield

Left-Handed Classes

176 lbs.

1st Place Justin Ballard, Marysville, Indiana

2nd Place Xander Pumphrey, Georgetown, Indiana

3rd Place Hayden Powell, Leitchfield

198 lbs.

1st Place James Knight, Vine Grove, Kentucky

2nd Place Gerold Dees, New Paris, Ohio

3rd Place Daron Fentress, Leitchfield

Open

1st Place Daniel Garwood, Lancaster, Kentucky

2nd Place James Knight, Vine Grove, Kentucky

3rd Place Craig Pumphrey, Georgetown, Indiana

Women’s Class

1st Place Kristina Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

2nd Place Deana Smith, Pleasureville, Kentucky

3rd Place Cecilia Madrigal, Leitchfield, Kentucky

Pro-Classes

154 lbs.

1st Place Xander Pumphrey, Georgetown, Indiana

2nd Place Kaden Stevenson, Leitchfield

3rd Place Hunter Mashburn, Leitchfield

176 lbs.

1st Place Brandon Simpson, Louisville, Kentucky

2nd Place Terrel Sandlin, Leitchfield

3rd Place Devin Sebastian, Leitchfield

198 lbs.

1st Place Austin Hacker, Louisville, Kentucky

2nd Place James Knight, Vine Grove, Kentucky

3rd Place Gerold Dees, New Paris, Ohio

220 lbs.

1st Place Mike West, Floyds Knobs, Indiana

2nd Place Bubba Osborn, Pleasureville, Kentucky

3rd Place Jerame Dees, New Paris, Ohio

Open Class

1st Place Craig Pumphrey, Georgetown, Indiana

2nd Place Daniel Garwood, Lancaster, Kentucky

3rd Place Drew Otherson, Eaton, Ohio

- Submitted by Tommy Cannon

