After a five-year hiatus, armwrestling is back bigger and better than ever at the Grayson County Fair.
50 armwrestlers and 77 entries competing in 14 different classes made for a spectacular tournament. Thanks to the Grayson County Fair Board, over $2,000 was given to the winners of the men’s left-handed, women’s, and pro-classes. Trophies were given to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in the novice classes.
This tournament was hosted by Tommy Cannon and Keith Carter, who previously held the tournament from 1989 through 2018. A very special thanks goes to Daron Fentress for the use of his armwrestling tables and his help refereeing. Fentress has been monumental for reviving this sport and making Leitchfield and Grayson County the mecca of armwrestling in Central Kentucky.
2023 Grayson County Fair Armwresting ChampionshipsNovice Classes
154 lbs.
1st Place Alex Whitaker, Leitchfield
2nd Place Hunter Mashburn, Leitchfield
3rd Place Jonah Reneer, Caneyville
176 lbs.
1st Place Terrel Sandlin, Leitchfield
2nd Place B.J. Cooper, Leitchfield
3rd Place Triston Minton, Leitchfield
198 lbs.
1st Place Randy Johnson, Clarkson
2nd Place Zhenya Trimm, Eddyville, Kentucky
3rd Place Andrew Spears, Leitchfield
220 lbs.
1st Place Roy Stacey, Shepherdsville, Kentucky
2nd Place Ron Hodge, Lebanon Junction, Kentucky
Open Class
1st Place Drew Otherson, Eaton, Ohio
2nd Place Alex Dennis, Leitchfield
3rd Place Ethan Fentress, Leitchfield
Left-Handed Classes
176 lbs.
1st Place Justin Ballard, Marysville, Indiana
2nd Place Xander Pumphrey, Georgetown, Indiana
3rd Place Hayden Powell, Leitchfield
198 lbs.
1st Place James Knight, Vine Grove, Kentucky
2nd Place Gerold Dees, New Paris, Ohio
3rd Place Daron Fentress, Leitchfield
Open
1st Place Daniel Garwood, Lancaster, Kentucky
2nd Place James Knight, Vine Grove, Kentucky
3rd Place Craig Pumphrey, Georgetown, Indiana
Women’s Class
1st Place Kristina Hall, Louisville, Kentucky
2nd Place Deana Smith, Pleasureville, Kentucky
3rd Place Cecilia Madrigal, Leitchfield, Kentucky
Pro-Classes
154 lbs.
1st Place Xander Pumphrey, Georgetown, Indiana
2nd Place Kaden Stevenson, Leitchfield
3rd Place Hunter Mashburn, Leitchfield
176 lbs.
1st Place Brandon Simpson, Louisville, Kentucky
2nd Place Terrel Sandlin, Leitchfield
3rd Place Devin Sebastian, Leitchfield
198 lbs.
1st Place Austin Hacker, Louisville, Kentucky
2nd Place James Knight, Vine Grove, Kentucky
3rd Place Gerold Dees, New Paris, Ohio
220 lbs.
1st Place Mike West, Floyds Knobs, Indiana
2nd Place Bubba Osborn, Pleasureville, Kentucky
3rd Place Jerame Dees, New Paris, Ohio
Open Class
1st Place Craig Pumphrey, Georgetown, Indiana
2nd Place Daniel Garwood, Lancaster, Kentucky
3rd Place Drew Otherson, Eaton, Ohio
