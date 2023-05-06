When walking the Taylor-Fork trail in Logsdon Valley Park, you will notice a new tree at the trailhead.
A “Golden Falls” Redbud was planted by Public Trails Association of Grayson County, KY, in memory of one of its founding members, Heidi Arnold.
A memorial service, attended by 19 friends, family, and co-workers, was held on April 22 and gave attendees a chance to remember her part in establishing the county trails maintained by Public Trails, as well as her commitment to the Grayson County Alliance Food Pantry. The memorial plaque at the base of the tree was donated by Patrick Walker of 502 Engraving in Clarkson.
- Submitted
