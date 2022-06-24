Gov. Andy Beshear last week announced funds exceeding $162 million for more than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky — including Leitchfield, Clarkson, and Caneyville — from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
This is the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments, as these cities received their first tranche of funding last year.
The money is intended to help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll, and more.
“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” said Beshear. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”
The Department for Local Government (DLG) is tasked with distributing these funds. Non-entitlement cities, or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, were required to submit budget certification forms to DLG. The total amount of funding sent out to cities was $162,101,603.
The city of Leitchfield received $916,355.39 in ARPA funds for Fiscal Year 2022-23. At press time on Thursday morning, the city’s budget for the coming fiscal year had not been finalized, so how the funds would be used had not been announced. The budgets were scheduled to be approved in a special called meeting Thursday.
The city of Clarkson received $118,385.95 in ARPA funds to be used for a down payment on a 2023 model 537 Peterbilt garbage truck. The total cost of the new garbage truck will be $220,000, and the remaining balance will be financed. The truck is being purchased from Municipal Equipment out of Louisville, Kentucky on state contract.
The city of Caneyville received $81,106.40 in ARPA funds, all of which has been earmarked for Caneyville’s water line rehabilitation project.
Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury.
For more information on ARPA funding for non-entitlement cities and a full list of eligible expenses, please visit the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s website at home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-state-local-and-tribal-governments/state-and-local-fiscal-recovery-fund/non-entitlement-units.
