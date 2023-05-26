Despite a change of location due to rain, this year’s Art in the Park — the event’s 10th anniversary — proved successful, raising more than $5,000 for the Grayson County Alliance food pantry.
“The 10th annual GCA Art in the Park was a huge success, and proceeds to benefit the food pantry are $5,400, which will be used to further their mission to feed, teach, and empower Grayson County families,” said Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress.
Held in Grayson County Middle School instead of James D. Beville Community Park, Art in the Park had a “non-stop crowd” with “so much to do for every age,” Childress said, adding that officials wanted the 10th anniversary of the event to serve as an opportunity for attendees to be inspired and participate in making their own art.
“It’s such a community connection,” said Childress, who explained that part of the joy of the event has been watching new artists come in each year and grow in their craft over time.
One such artist, Jackie Pierce, started displaying her art at prior events as an amateur artist and, this year, won the Best in Show award for her painting “Highland Cow.”
Pierce said Saturday’s event was “wonderful.”
“The turnout has been fantastic,” she said. “I love it. I love art.”
Art in the Park Judge Meredith Lewis said she was impressed by the talent level on display at this year’s show and echoed Childress’s interest in seeing artists’ growth from year to year.
Just as the talent has grown each year, so has the variety of arts and crafts on display. This year marked the first in which a graphic novelist set up at Art in the Park.
An instructor at Elizabethtown Community & Technical College, Barry Williams said it was a pleasure to see Art in the Park attendees embrace a broader view of art, including illustration.
A resident of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Williams displayed his self-published comic book series My Name is Proxy, which he describes as a fairytale about a robot and a digital ghost he published with co-creator Heather Walker. For more information, visit the-other-barry-williams.square.site.
The complete list of Art in the Park winners is as follows:
Jackie Pierce — Best in Show
Martha & Brad Jenkins — Category Winner Wood
Paula Decker Haynes — Category Winner Mixed Media
Kathryn Pare — Category Winner Painting
Ava St. Clair — Category Winner Pottery/Ceramics
Maggie Basham — Category People’s Choice Award
Katlyn Stevenson — Category Winner Drawing
Elizabeth Colvert — Category Winner Fine Crafts
Madeleine Imm — Category Winner Judges’ Choice
Chalea Logsdon — Category Winner Misc.
3D Student Art
GCHS 12th grader Kathleen Ricketts — 1st Place for “Audrey”
GCHS 12th grader Margalo Stanton — 2nd Place for “Blackberry Hummingbird”
GCHS 12th grader Shelbi Nix — 3rd Place for “Peek-a-boo pot”
2D Student Art
GCHS 11th grader Caspian Collard — 1st Place for “Empowering the past, Blooming in the Present”
GCHS 12th grader Trinity Cox — 1st Place for “A Sight to Behold”
GCHS 10th grader Jayleigh Bocock — 2nd Place for “Nex”
GCHS 12th grader Katie Sims — 3rd Place for “Dental Work”
