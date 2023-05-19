The Grayson County Alliance Art in the Park returns for its 10th year on Saturday.
The annual fundraiser spotlights the importance of cultivating and supporting the arts in Grayson County, according to Grayson County Alliance (GCA) Executive Director Debbie Childress.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. among the trees of James D. Beville Community Park, adjacent to American Legion Post 81 Veterans Memorial Park in Leitchfield, and will showcase local and regional artists and craftspeople.
Art in the Park offers free parking, free admission, free music, and free children’s activities.
“You can tap your toe to the music on stage as we showcase local performing artists, all the while enjoying a tasty treat from one of the food vendors,” Childress said. “Children and adults will have a wonderful time watching demonstrations and can join in the fun with several hands-on art activities and collaborative projects.”
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the festival, visitors are encouraged to participate in the art project, making a “Kandinsky Fence,” which, when finished, will go on display at the GCA food pantry.
Childress credits Art in the Park’s continued success to the dedication of volunteers.
“Their commitment to promoting the arts in our area is amazing,” she said. “GCA is always looking for volunteers to use their time and talents to benefit our community.”
Among the special guests setting up at this year’s Art in the Park will be returning internationally renowned artist Larry Elmore, who has been creating fantasy and science fiction art for over 40 years. Since 1987, he has worked as a freelance illustrator, creating covers for comics, computer games, magazines, fantasy and science fiction books, and many other projects.
“Larry has a big heart for his community and invests his time and talents to support the Food Pantry each year,” Childress said. “He is a popular exhibitor, as fans get to meet the man behind the amazing art.”
The High School Art Competition will also exhibit art from students in Grayson County. Students can exhibit in several categories, including jewelry, textiles, painting, mixed media, sculpture, drawing, pottery, glass, basketry, photography, and digital art. GCHS Art Teacher Bev Dowell coordinates the student competition, which is sponsored by Grayson County Schools.
The theme for the third annual Tiny Art Show will be “Wildlife,” and Childress said it is sure to bring some fantastic amateur and professional pieces that will be sold to benefit the GCA Food Pantry. Each entry in the Tiny Art Show will be on exhibit beginning at 9 a.m. and will go on sale at 10 a.m. for $10 each.
The Alliance Food Pantry is a 501©(3) non-profit that has provided local families with basic food support for 23 years.
“Without the support of our community, we would simply not be able to help our friends and neighbors struggling to have enough to eat each month,” said Childress. “The Tiny Art Show is just one of the creative ways to engage in the fight against hunger.”
Additionally, Jackie Pierce, of Believe Designs, will teach children 4-12 years old with a “Where the Wild Things Roam” art activity. This project will be held in two sessions: 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The lessons and materials are free to the children and will be held in the Children’s Art Pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.