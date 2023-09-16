Arvel Edward Wise, Jr., age 71, of Clarkson, passed away Sept. 11, 2023 at his residence.
He was born Dec. 18, 1951, in Hardin County, to the late, Arvel E. Wise, Sr. And Bercie Theriot Wise.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Ewing.
There will be a private burial at the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
