State Auditor Mike Harmon on Thursday, June 23, released the audit of Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins’ 2020 tax settlement.
State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
Auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the sheriff’s settlement presents fairly the taxes charged, credited, and paid in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
The sheriff’s settlement is prepared on the regulatory basis, which is described in the auditor’s opinion letter. Regulatory basis reporting for the sheriff’s settlement is an acceptable reporting methodology, and this reporting methodology is followed for all 120 sheriff settlements in Kentucky.
The sheriff’s financial statement fairly presents the taxes charged, credited and paid for the period May 16, 2020, through April 15, 2021, in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting.
As part of the audit process, the auditor must comment on noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts, and grants. The auditor must also comment on material weaknesses involving the internal control over financial operations and reporting.
The audit states that the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office does not have adequate segregation of duties, which is a repeat finding and was included in the prior year audit report as Finding 2019-001.
According to a news release from Harmon’s office, “The sheriff’s bookkeeper collects payments from customers, prepares deposits, posts transactions to the receipts and disbursements ledgers, prepares checks, signs checks, prepares monthly bank reconciliations, and prepares monthly tax reports.
“According to the sheriff, the lack of segregation of duties is caused by the diversity of operations with a limited number of staff. By not segregating these duties, the sheriff is increasing the opportunity for the misappropriation of assets and inaccurate financial reporting to occur.”
The report offered the recommendation that a segregation of duties be established when possible or compensating controls be implemented.
“We continue to make improvements and corrections to eliminate this finding,” Chaffins said in response. “We will also continue to take the advice of our auditor to correct any deficiencies.”
The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement, and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
The Grayson County Sheriff’s audit report can be found at auditor.ky.gov/Auditreports/Grayson/2020GraysonSTS-audit.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.