We are spending more time outdoors during the warmer months—and that’s a great thing. Getting outdoors is not only good for our physical health; it’s also good for our mental health. However, as we go camping, hiking, or walking, we are at risk of getting insect bites.
Honestly, if you are anything like me, insect bites have not been too concerning. After all, it’s part of being outside. However, these bites might pose a risk to our overall health. According to the CDC, “bugs, including mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, and flies, can spread diseases such as malaria, yellow fever, Zika, and Lyme.”
We can do the following when going outdoors to help prevent insect bites--as outlined by the CDC.
• Use EPA registered insect repellents.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
• Check clothing for bugs such as ticks.
• Shower soon after being outdoors.
We can take steps to help eliminate infestations of certain bugs such as mosquitos. Mosquitos lay eggs near water. Therefore, we should remove standing water near our homes or a child’s play area to reduce mosquito larvae (CDC). Overall, the important thing is prevention. There are steps we can take to help prevent bug bites.
For more information about insect bites, visit cdc.gov.
