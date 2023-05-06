The Lincoln Trail Area Development District’s (LTADD) 55th annual meeting on Wednesday, April 19 was highlighted by the presentation of the LTADD Board of Directors’ prestigious Palmer ‘Pete’ Peterson Award to Kendra Scott, of Elizabethtown in Hardin County, and the acceptance of the “Dorothy Dolle Award” by Sister Marie Seaman, of Bardstown in Nelson County.
The annual meeting was held at the Historic State Theater in Elizabethtown, Hardin County. LTADD Chair George Spragens, of Marion County, served as Master of Ceremonies, welcoming guests from the region’s eight counties and other areas of the Commonwealth.
Scott was presented with the LTADD Board of Directors’ Palmer ‘Pete’ Peterson Award. This award is presented annually in memory of Pete Peterson, a former staff member of the LTADD, to an outstanding member of the Board of Directors. The recipient is recognized for outstanding leadership, cooperation and dedication to the aims of the LTADD.
Seaman was the recipient of the Dorothy Dolle Award, which is presented annually to an older American within the Lincoln Trail region who demonstrates service and dedication to the cause of Older Americans in the region and exemplifies the standards, dedication, and service set by Dolle, also a former LTADD employee.
The 2023-2024 Officers for the LTADD were recognized and sworn in during the meeting:
- Judge Executive David Daugherty (Marion County) — Chair
- Judge Executive Timothy Graves (Washington County) — 1st Vice Chair
- Mayor Jim Phelps (Hodgenville) — 2nd Vice Chair
- Becky Miller (Grayson County) — Secretary
- Mayor Jeff Gregory (Elizabethtown) —
- Treasurer
The LTADD Officers were sworn in by Sen. Matt Deneen, who represents Senate District 10.-
Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.