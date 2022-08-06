Summer is quickly coming to an end, and parents are preparing to send their kiddos back to school. There is no greater preparation than getting children ready to go back to school. The rush to department stores to purchase supplies and clothing, schedule haircuts, and restock the kitchen cabinets for lunches and snacks can be painstaking as well as expensive. However, parents do it every year like clockwork.
This year as we prepare kids to exchange leisure for schoolwork, let’s also remember to set our kids up for success as it relates to their health.
A healthy child means better attendance at school which can lead to stronger academic progress. A child’s healthcare starts at a very early age when he or she gets vaccinated. Vaccinations are so important to children. Following the recommended schedule for vaccination is the best way to protect their health. Your child’s pediatrician is a great resource when keeping up with vaccinations—as well as the local health department.
A complete vaccination schedule can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html.
Along with vaccinations it’s important that your child has routine checkups. Checkups allow time for medical providers to assess any issues that children might be having—issues that are not known to parents or even children themselves.
“The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends 7 well-child visits between the ages of 1 and 4.
- 12 months
- 15 months
- 18 months
- 24 months
- 30 months
- 3 years
- 4 years
After four years of age, it’s recommended that children visit the pediatrician for an annual check-up.”
For more information about these recommendations, visit https://www.mana.md/how-often-should-my-child-see-a-pediatrician/.
On behalf of the Grayson County Health Department, I’d like to wish all of the families, teachers, and staff in Grayson County a safe and healthy 2022-2023 academic year.
