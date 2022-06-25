On most nights from April until June or so, in ballparks like the ones you can find in small towns like Clarkson and Caneyville, and in bigger towns like Leitchfield, you can find a game of baseball or softball being played on dirt fields as budding players are learning the game.
There will be little ones with big helmets, pink cleats and pony tails smiling even when there’s a swing and miss, and determined little ones who chase after a bouncing ball in mass each time a ball is put in play.
But life at the ballpark is so much more than a game — it’s Americana at its finest.
There are thousands of ballparks around the country, some big and some really small. If you are fortunate like people in this county, the ballparks are a community meeting place that link generations into the stands and seats around metal fences.
The ballpark — in a lot of ways — is a nightly community festival.
It’s the sights, sounds, and smells that make part of life at the ballpark so very special, whether it’s the smell of popcorn, the taste of a popsicle or hot dog, the swings and misses and the swings that provide contact, the smiles on the faces of players or the high-fives. There are friendships made and there are friendships strengthened on the dirt around Grayson County parks.
These are fun times at the ballpark that provide a sliver of hope to shield us to the real challenges from life that all of us face.
They are simple, and fun times that the older someone gets, the more they will appreciate the pleasures time at a ballpark with youngsters on center stage can provide.
I am certain there are many who watch their children, grandchildren, and maybe even great-grandchildren, who can recall playing on fields around Grayson County and the friendships, thrills and heartbreaks life on those fields have provided over many years.
There are championship teams still revered in Clarkson with a place on a concession stand wall, and fields named after some of those who have provided the firm foundation at others.
Ballparks are more than fields of play — they are settings that created memories that last a lifetime. The older you get, the more that will become obvious over and over again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.