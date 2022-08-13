Elizabethtown Community and Technical College Workforce Solutions has announced the appointment of Mike Barbieri as a Workforce Solutions liaison. Barbieri comes to ECTC from Doe Valley in Brandenburg, where he served as general manager.
ECTC Workforce Solutions liaisons work hand in hand with regional employers to tailor training to their specific needs, providing specialized opportunities and programs that help to build a highly skilled, highly trained workforce. Barbieri will work with employers in Meade, Hardin, Breckinridge and Grayson counties.
“This position spoke to me because the work I will be doing as a Workforce Solutions liaison directly aligns with what I’ve already been doing — a lot of networking and interacting directly with employers and organizations to help improve the workforce,” Barbieri said. “With every role I’ve had, I always try to find ways to help make the community better.”
Originally from Plymouth, Mass., Barbieri served 26 years in the Army. He spent much of his career as military police, before retiring in 2018 as a senior human resources manager. He is president of the Meade County Chamber of Commerce and chairman for the planning and zoning board of adjustments in Meade County.
“Mike brings with him a unique set of experiences that we know will be an asset to the communities he will serve,” said Mike Hazzard, ECTC Chief Community and Economic Development Officer (Workforce Solutions). “We’re excited to utilize that experience to better provide for the needs of our employer partners.”
Barbieri has a master’s degree in human resources and organizational development from the University of Louisville. He and his wife Misty live in Doe Valley with their two nephews and niece. They have three adult children — two sons, who are serving in the Army, and one daughter.
“I love helping people identify and achieve their goals. If I can help an organization get to where it wants to be, and help businesses and individuals get to where they want to be, then that’s perfect,” Barbieri said.
For more information on ECTC Workforce Solutions, visit https://elizabethtown.kctcs.edu/workforce-solutions/.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.