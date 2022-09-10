Barry Lewis Embry, age 49, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 in Caneyville. He was born on July 15, 1973, in Hartford, the son of Sue Probus Embry and the late Lewis Embry.
Barry was a member of Welches Creek General Baptist Church. He had a heart of gold and worked hard for his family and put other people’s needs before his own. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed coon hunting and truck pulling.
Left to honor Barry’s memory are his wife of 26 years, Jennifer Robinson Embry; two sons, Darren (Taylor) and Dakota (Stephanie) Embry; his mother, Sue Probus Embry; six grandchildren, Bo Gunner Embry, Brooklyn Mae Jackson, Jackson Rhett Embry, Kyra Dawn Embry, Emerson Rae Embry and Madilynn Grace Embry; one sister, Kathy Embry (Coy Smith); a special nephew, Matt Embry; and one brother-in-law, Bradley Robinson.
Aside from his father, Barry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roosevelt and Edna Embry; Hubert Probus; and Voneda Probus Johnson.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Burial was in Wilson Home Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and again from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Caneyville Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Embry. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Barry Lewis Embry and sign his virtual guestbook by visiting www.caneyvillememorial.com.
