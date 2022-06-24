The duo of River Blanton and Braeden Sadler finished first for the Grayson County High School bass fishing program in the Wehr Constructors Open on Nolin Lake on Saturday, June 11.
Grayson County and Edmonson County anglers competed in the event, which served as a season opener.
Blanton and Sadler are among the top high school fishermen in the state.
Prevailing in the season opener, Blanton and Sadler combined to catch a total weight of 12.97 pounds.
Sadler earned the biggest award with a catch of 4.02 pounds.
The duo of Hunter Williams and Ian Meredith finished second, while the tandem of Jake Coy and Cooper Richardson placed third.
Grayson County captured a region championship in April and continues to carry momentum out on the water.
Blanton and Sadler entered the week set to compete in the SAF National Championship at McFarland Park in Florence, Alabama June 22-25.
