The regional bass fishing tournament at Lake Barkley is still about a month away, but for defending 1st Region champion Grayson County, all eyes are pointed toward repeating as champions April 29.
“I’m very excited about it,” coach Curtis Decker said. “It was an amazing the accomplishment we had last year, so we have high hopes going into this year.”
Four Grayson County High School teams advanced out of region to the state tournament, becoming the first anglers to reach state since Mason Decker and Brad Blanton went in 2019 for the Cougars.
He said the program attracts plenty of student-athletes, with 42 kids currently in the program from seventh-grade through senior.
“For us, for our county, it’s about what I’ve had over the last four or five years,” Decker said. “We just have an extremely big program.”
Decker said, given the county’s location with nearby lakes Nolin and Rough River, the sport is a natural fit in Grayson County.
“I’d say it’s probably our location. We have two lakes right here on the outskirts of Leitchfield with Nolin and Rough and we have a lot of people who fish because of that,” he said.
Competition in tournaments consist of two-person teams with a boat captain over 21 years of age who drives the boat for the team.
The Cougars are led by senior River Blanton and sophomore Braeden Sadler, who are coming off an impressive season of fishing. The pair finished 11th in the state championships last year, 26th in a national meet and were 40th in the world.
They won the program’s points championship last season.
Other top teams, Decker said, are freshmen Owen Meredith and Canon Oneal, who won anglers of the year for the Cougars; sophomores Carter Willoughby and Mason Salmon; freshman Hunter Williams and eighth-grader Ian Meredith; sophomores Jackson Weedman and Isaiah Cooley; and eighth-graders Noah Dennis and Maddox Powell.
Decker said their season begins in May and they fish from May until October to get teams set for regional where only six teams can be entered.
“Based on those fishing months will determine the top six teams,” he said. “We fish all year long for me to figure out my top six teams.”
He said they usually take November, December, January and February off and then go back and fish to prepare for regionals.
The state tournament is May 12-13 at Kentucky Lake.
Decker said spending a lot of time on the water is a big part of making someone a good fisherman.
“You’ve got to know what the fish are doing,” he said. “Someone that’s dedicated to the sport, no matter what the elements are. Fishing is some days you go out and catch a lot of fish and some days you don’t catch hardly any, and you still have to be dedicated to not giving up and having confidence in yourself and what you’re doing is right.”
He said the team will fish region and state sites twice a year to get familiar with the water and that most of their tournaments are at Rough and Nolin.
“About 1,500 teams start out in the state, and the top 90 teams go to state,” Decker said. “Just to make it there is a big deal.”
Competitors can catch small or largemouth bass of at least 15 inches long with a five-fish limit per boat.
“I just love the sport and I love the kids,” Decker said.
