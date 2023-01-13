Joyce Bell was appointed Monday night to fulfill the two-year term of the late Bob Vincent on the Clarkson City Commission.
Vincent died in October, so his name could not be removed from the November General Election ballot, and, with only three other candidates on the ballot for the four-person commission, he was re-elected for another two-year term. Therefore, the commission had 30 days from the beginning of the new term to appoint a replacement.
Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson said during Monday’s first regular city commission meeting of the new term that Bell, a long-time former commissioner herself, had expressed interest in filling the vacant seat on the commission, and a motion was passed to appoint her to do so.
Henderson then led Bell in the oath of office, after which she joined fellow commissioners Michael Anderson, Rick Hussel, and Ed Schott to commence with other city business.
Among the topics discussed was raising the city’s garbage rates.
Henderson said the city’s current rates of $16.85 for in-town residential customers and $20.23 for county customers, as well as its commercial rates (which vary depending on the level of service, including number of pick-ups and dumpsters needed) are too low and have endangered the city’s ability to continue to offer all its services.
“It’s a worry,” she said. “It’s a struggle.”
Hussel agreed that the city has not raised rates appropriately to match rising costs, and said he was in favor of raising the rates.
Schott said he is also in favor of an increase because the city is currently so far behind other businesses and city governments that it must catch up, and, if city officials do so and are more fiscally responsible, Clarkson will be better equipped to handle situations such as the recent purchase of a new garbage truck.
After discussion, the commission agreed to an initial 20% rate increase across the board, which among other increases, would raise the in-town residential rate to $20.22 per month and, Henderson said, provide the city with $2,274 in additional monthly revenue.
The commission also agreed to revisit the city’s garbage rates on a yearly basis to determine if they need to be adjusted further.
In order for the rates to be officially changed, an ordinance must be read twice and approved by the city commission. As of Monday, the first reading was scheduled for Clarkson’s February meeting, and a second and final reading will be held at a special-called meeting after.
If the ordinance is adopted in February, City Clerk Scotty Gore said, the new rates would become effective in March.
“I think that will be a shot in the arm to us,” Henderson said. “I think that will help us.”
Currently, Clarkson has about 675 customers receiving its garbage service.
In other business, the city commission:
- Voted to appoint Anderson as the Clarkson Mayor Pro-Tem upon Henderson’s recommendation. Anderson abstained from the vote, and all other commissioners and Henderson voted in favor of it.
“I appreciate your consideration and thoughts, and I accept that,” said Anderson of the appointment.
- Voted to accept assignments to oversee various city departments. Henderson will oversee the Clarkson Police Department and Clarkson City Clerk’s Office. Schott will oversee the Clarkson Fire Department. Anderson will oversee Parks & Recreation. Bell will oversee Sanitation and Sewer. And Hussel will oversee Streets and Sidewalks.
- Passed a motion to authorize the formation of a committee to raise funds for the Clarkson city park with membership to be determined.
