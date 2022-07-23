Submitted
Bellarmine University has announced its Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Bellarmine’s dean’s list recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Clarkson
Bailey Richardson, senior, Middle Grades Education, UG, Grayson County High School
Leitchfield
David Chappell, senior, Business Administration, John Hardin High School
Bellarmine University is an independent Catholic university in Louisville, Kentucky, preparing students for lives of leadership and service to others. Bellarmine offers more than 60 majors, as well as graduate and doctoral degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.