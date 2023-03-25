Benjamin Burl “Bobby” Jarboe, age 85, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1938 in Clarkson, Kentucky, the son of the late Emmett and Millie Carwile Jarboe.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Louise Jarboe, and children, David, Ben, Danny (Patricia), Tammy, and Kevin.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Young.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Ernie Johnson officiating. Burial was in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Wednesday until time of services.
