Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials at the Grayson County Technology Center on Monday morning to present more than $10.4 million in state funding to local organizations.
The funding was divided among Grayson County Schools to support career and technical education, city and county tourism, and several local non-profit organizations.
As announced last spring when the Kentucky state budget was being finalized, Grayson County Schools received $10 million for the renovation and improvement of its vocational school, the Grayson County Technology Center, which is on the campus of Grayson County High School.
The project will include interior renovations, reconfiguration of program spaces, accessibility upgrades, new plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems, new finishes, equipment, doors, hardware and windows, construction of a new administration office; a machine tool lab and classroom, two allied health labs, a marketing lab, a business lab and a computer lab.
Beshear said the funding is part of a state bipartisan effort to educate the next generation’s workforce — a sentiment echoed by state Sen. Steve Meredith, R-Leitchfield.
“I think, probably for the first time in the history of our state, there is a job for everyone who wants one, but we have to educate our young people,” Meredith said.
Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson said the funding will take the district to the next level — and just in time, as students will need “great skills” as manufacturing in the region continues to grow, particularly with the upcoming Glendale, Kentucky Ford battery plant.
“We are super excited for this opportunity,” Robinson said.
The governor also presented $25,193 to Leitchfield Tourism and $75,580 to Grayson County Tourism to help promote local events and attractions. The funding is part of the $75 million American Rescue Plan Act funding announced by the Governor in July and allocated by the General Assembly in the 2022 legislative session to boost the state’s tourism industry and economy following the decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic. The funds were distributed by the Kentucky Department of Tourism to eligible tourism organizations throughout the commonwealth.
Beshear said tourism has grown into a $10 billion industry in Kentucky, and the goal is to encourage people visiting the state and its communities to stay.
“This money allows us to do things we didn’t have funding for in the past,” said Grayson County Tourism Executive Director Tiffany Decker. “We want Grayson County to be a tourist destination everyone loves to visit, and this funding will make that possible.”
Lastly, Beshear presented a total of $392,992.51, which will be divided among 11 area non-profits, including the Grayson County Alliance ($80,399); St. Anthony’s Parish, of Peonia ($60,346.87); St. Paul’s Parish, of St. Paul ($55,814.46); St. Joseph’s Parish, of Leitchfield ($45,640.30); St. Augustine’s Parish, of Grayson Springs ($44,465.20); St. Benedict’s Parish, of Wax ($36,581.11); St. Elizabeth’s Parish, of Clarkson ($24,709.55); Tri-County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) ($22,902); the Grayson County Ministerial Association ($19,320); The Salvation Army of Grayson County ($2,099.43); and Friends of Rough River Lake, Inc. ($714.59).
These awards come from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which is derived from federal ARPA funding and helps organizations across Kentucky recover from the effects of the pandemic. Beshear supported the allocation by the 2022 General Assembly to use this fund to provide one-time direct relief payments to support the mission and long-term sustainability of each eligible nonprofit.
