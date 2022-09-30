Last Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced over $2 million in funding awards to promote public health and safety in Grayson, Hancock and Ohio counties at an event.
“Today’s awards are moving Kentucky forward,” Beshear said in a press release. “We are ensuring access to clean drinking water, improving our public parks, making sidewalks accessible, providing smoother roads, and welcoming a monumental new investment by the Kentucky Whiskey Co. The journey toward a brighter future in the commonwealth starts right here in these communities. We are building a better tomorrow, and we are making sure no one is left behind.”
Leitchfield received $198,000 in Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) funding through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to reconstruct 300 feet of sidewalk along Brandenburg Road.
The current sidewalk is in poor condition and has three sets of steps, which make it inaccessible to many who frequently walk in this area, the release states.
The focus of this reconstruction effort is to resolve these issues and make this stretch of sidewalk compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“Leitchfield is pleased to accept the grant for the sidewalk upgrade along Brandenburg Road,” Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry said. “This project will eliminate three sets of steps, and the sidewalk will be reconstructed at a lower grade and will become ADA-compliant. There are many residents who live in the Hillview Apartment Complex that utilize this sidewalk, and most residents are older and cannot navigate the steps easily, so this will be a great addition for them, along with any other citizens who walk along that section of sidewalk. The city has been dedicated to making strides towards having safe and adequate sidewalks throughout the city to help promote a healthy lifestyle and to improve the quality of life for the community, and this will be a much-needed upgrade in that area. Again, we are grateful for the opportunity we had to apply for this grant and are looking forward to the start and completion of this project.”
Beshear also presented $124,252 through KYTC to support resurfacing of Wilson Church Road in Grayson County. The funding was accepted on behalf of the county by Grayson County Jailer Jason Woosley and 5th District Magistrate Brian Ashley.
“Wilson Church Road is due for a much-needed resurfacing,” Beshear said. “This funding ensures that drivers can enjoy a safe and smooth ride to work, the grocery store or dropping their kids off at school.”
In a press release regarding the funding presentations, state Sen. Steve Meredith (R-Leitchfield) said safe sidewalks and roadways are vital to the health, security, and productivity of a community.
“I want to commend local officials for their attention to their community’s needs and for being aware of and recognizing available grants that are attainable,” Meredith said. “I’m thankful for this TAP award and the improvements it will bring to my hometown through the reconstruction and repair of our sidewalks. It is also rewarding as a lawmaker who, along with my colleagues in the Kentucky General Assembly, prioritized the allocation of funding to improve our communities and make sure the taxpayer dollars go toward bettering the lives of residents of Kentucky. Resurfacing Wilson Church Road is a worthy example of why discretionary funds matter.”
TAP is a federally funded reimbursement program administered through KYTC’s Office of Local Programs. Funding supports non-motorized forms of transportation to improve connectivity, accessibility, safety and equity in communities. Transportation projects commonly include bicycle and pedestrian pathways, ADA compliance, Safe Routes to School and wildlife mitigation. The program covers 80% of the project cost.
