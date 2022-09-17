Betty Ann Drake, age 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at her daughter’s residence.
She was born June 23, 1944, in Taylor County, Kentucky, to the late James Dennis and Susan Ann Benningfield Abell. She was a retired rural mail carrier. She loved traveling, square dancing and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, Gary Drake, Sr.; a stepdaughter, Angie Brown; a grandson, Cole Brown; and a brother, Charles Abell.
Betty is survived by her husband, Ed Cripps; a daughter, Pam (Norman) Glover; four sons, Steve Brown, Jim (Saundra) Brown, Gary (Kelly) Drake and Chris (Sharon) Drake; four stepchildren, William Edward “Billy” (Mary Ann) Cripps, Joey (Danny) Brown, Sara and Kara Wood; a brother, Joe (Gail) Abell; 22 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in the St. Paul Cemetery.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CDT) Saturday and after 9 a.m. (CDT) Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may also be expressed online at rogersollerfh.com.
