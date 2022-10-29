Betty J. Cravens, 91 of Carlinville, Illinois, died on Oct. 24, 2022 at Carlinville.
Betty was born Sept. 23, 1931 in Williamsville, Illinois, the daughter of Fred A. and Bertha (Hanner) Powell. She married George W. Cravens on Oct. 18, 1949 in New Bern, North Carolina at First Baptist Church, while he was stationed at Cherry Point Marine Air Station. George died Feb. 19, 1984 in Leitchfield, Kentucky. Survivors include a son, James G. Cravens, of Louisville, Kentucky. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, G.W.; a son, George Michael Cravens, (Jan. 9, 1971); and her parents.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
