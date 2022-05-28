Beulah “Faye” Bratcher Lively, 79, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She was born on April 1, 1943, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Estill and Hazel Ford Bratcher. She enjoyed camping, traveling, wintering in Florida and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles Lively; her daughter, Lynda Whitmore (David), of Leitchfield; her son, Michael Lively, of Louisville; four grandchildren, Blake Alvey (Beth), of Harrodsburg, Lauren Rumpel (Nick), of Georgetown, Indiana, Chaz Lively, of Lexington, and Macy Lively, of Leitchfield; and four great-granddaughters, Gracie and Sadie Alvey, and Olivia and Lila Rumpel.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy, Gene, Glenn “Peanut,” and Larry Bratcher, and her grandson, John Whitmore.
Cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be given to the charity of your choice.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
