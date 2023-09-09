“Us and them; and after all, we’re only ordinary men.” — Richard Wright/Roger Waters (Pink Floyd)
Already our presidential candidates are actively campaigning. No doubt, we will hear accusations of bigotry, prejudice, and racism — especially in regards to Donald Trump. Sometimes these terms are used interchangeably and inappropriately, and their meanings become jumbled and confused. So, this might be a good time to sort things out.
I just now googled three words — Donald Trump bigot — and umpteen pages of search results popped up.
From Vanity Fair (9/28/2022), by Bess Levin, “Report: Donald Trump an Even More Horrible Bigot Than Previously Thought: From mistaking non-white congressional aides for waiters to phoning around to find out if he’d shaken hands with a gay person, it turns out that the ex-president is literally a bottomless pit of hate.”
From Wikipedia: “Racial views of Donald Trump: Donald Trump, former president of the United States, has a history of speech and actions that have been viewed by scholars and the public as racist or white supremacist.”
From The Atlantic (6/15/2019), “An Oral History of Trump’s Bigotry: Trump emerged as a political force owing to his full-throated embrace of ‘birtherism,’ the false charge that the nation’s first black president, Barack Obama, was not born in the United States.”
So, what’s the difference between a bigot and a racist? Merriam-Webster defines bigot as: A person who is intolerantly or obstinately devoted to his or her own opinions and prejudices, especially one who regards or treats the members of a group (such as a racial or ethnic group) with hatred and intolerance.
Merriam-Webster defines racist as: Having, reflecting, or fostering the belief that race is a fundamental determinant of human traits and capacities, and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.
So, it’s possible for a person to be a bigot without being a racist. For example, during the early 1800s, Free Masonry and Masons were denounced and reviled by both Protestants and Catholics. There was even an Anti-Masonic Party. In 1832, it nominated William Wirt for President. The Anti-Masonic Party vanished when it was assimilated into the National Republican Party, or Whigs, in 1834.
Conceivably, one could have been a fiercely bigoted member of the Anti-Masonic Party without being a racist — without having, reflecting, or fostering the belief that race is a fundamental determinant of human traits and capacities.
Similarly and conversely, it’s possible for one to be a racist without being a bigot. Scientific racism, or biological racism, is a pseudoscientific belief that uses explanatory models, or racial theories, to subdivide the human race into biologically distinct groups called “races.” That same pseudoscience is typically used to justify or support claims of racial inferiority and/or racial superiority.
As recently as the 1970s, I heard people casually explain that they didn’t have anything against Negroes, mind you, but a modern scientific study proved they were less intelligent than whites. (Their craniums and brains were smaller, lower IQ scores, whatever.) Yes, it’s a bit of stretch, I agree, but if this particular “scientific” racist was not intolerantly or obstinately devoted to his or her own opinions and prejudices, and felt no hatred or intolerance towards blacks, then arguably they weren’t a bigot.
Merriam-Webster defines the noun prejudice as: A preconceived judgment or opinion; an adverse opinion or leaning formed without just grounds or before sufficient knowledge.
However, Merriam-Webster also notes: Although prejudice, with its connotations of intolerance, implies a negative bias, the word can be used in positive constructions.
For example: I’ll admit that I’m prejudiced because I’m his father, but my son Logan is really a fantastic guitarist.
I learned a good lesson about racism and prejudice in May 1982 when, as a soldier stationed at Ft. Bragg, NC, I participated in a 2-week military training exercise in Uwharrie National Forest. Thinking it would be warm in mid-May, I declined to pack a sleeping bag. But it was quite chilly at night in the high hills of Uwharrie, and soon I regretted my decision.
I explained the situation to my sergeant, thinking he might have (or have access to) an extra sleeping bag. He did not. Instead he asked if there were any other “geniuses” who didn’t bring a sleeping bag. A young black soldier stepped forward. The sergeant told us two “geniuses” to sleep together back-to-back with all our clothes piled on top of us.
That we did, and it helped us stay warm — but first there were some introductions. The young black soldier quickly explained that he was not an American black. Rather, he was from Jamaica. He spoke with a clipped British accent that made him sound intelligent and high-class. We became buddies and, back at Ft. Bragg, he introduced me to his lovely black American wife.
During my four-plus years in the Army, I met tough black guys from the mean streets of “Philly,” dirt-poor cotton-picking blacks from the rural South, and all sorts of black guys (and gals) from practically everywhere. Eventually I learned that the only thing I could safely and reasonably assume about blacks was nothing — only that their skin was darker than mine.
As a novelist and writer, I’ve had to learn the difference between archetype and stereotype. Merriam-Webster defines archetype as: Someone or something that is seen to be a perfect example. It is also a word for the original pattern or model of which all things of the same type are representations or copies.
In general, archetypes are okay. Examples include The Warrior: Hercules, William Wallace, Zena, Mulan. The Orphan: Harry Potter, Tom Sawyer, Huckleberry Finn. The Detective: Sherlock Holmes, Columbo, Hercule Poirot.
Merriam-Webster defines stereotype as: Something conforming to a fixed or general pattern; a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment.
In general, stereotypes are bad. Examples include: Whites don’t have rhythm; can’t dance; are inherently racist. Blacks are good at basketball; love watermelon and fried chicken; the men are well endowed. Asians are geniuses; know kung fu; eat dogs; can dance Gangnam-style.
We’re all familiar with racism, sexism, and ageism; they all denote a certain type of prejudice. But chances are you’ve never heard of face-ism: An extreme tendency to judge people based on their facial features.
In The Conversation (12/2/2022), “Why you could have ‘face-ism’,” Paddy Ross explains: “Recent work from researchers in Japan suggests...that some of us have a disposition to draw drastic conclusions about the traits and personalities of others based solely on facial appearance...While everyone makes ‘face-based trait inferences’ to some degree, they found that some people only make extreme judgments (both positive and negative). This held even when the age, sex, and ethnicity of participants were controlled for.”
It rather comes and goes with me, but sometimes it’s like everyone I meet or see reminds me of someone (or a certain type of someone), and sometimes I make snap judgments based on that association.
Just another ism to be mindful of, I guess.
