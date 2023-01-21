Bill Allen Dickey, age 73, of Clarkson, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at his residence.
He was born June 6, 1949, to the late Allen Burton and Emma Davenport Dickey.
Bill is survived by one son, Jason Allen Dickey, and his wife, Sky Lynn Dickey.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Munfordville with Bro. Hank Gibson officiating.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
