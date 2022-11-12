Billie Jean Willis (White), age 90, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. She was born to the late Latna and Pearl Miller White.
Billie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Russell Willis, and five children, Nancy Cain (Sam), of Clarkson, Jo Avery (Luke), of Canmer, Mark Willis (Holly), of Leitchfield, Debbie Jo Terry, of South, and Mary Jane Hileman, of Ohio.
She was preceded in death by two children, Regina “Jeannie” Decker and Jimmy “Poncho” Willis.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022) at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
